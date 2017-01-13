Video: How Stress and Sickness Fuel Death Inequalities in Brooklyn

Forty two hundred days. That’s how much longer a person born in 2013 and residing in Battery Park City is expected to live compared with a person born the same day who spends their years in Brownsville. When we think about inequality in New York, we usually talk about the way people live. But there also are stark differences in how and when New Yorkers die. And while everyone is living longer, the gap between rich and poor life expectancy has widened in recent years.

It’s an old problem with new wrinkles and the election of Donald Trump is one of them. Watch a journalist and an expert talk about what drives these disparities and whether there’s any path to resolving them.

On Wednesday, Ruth Ford, who recently anchored City Limits’ series about Death’s Disparities, and Roger Green, a Distinguished Lecturer at Medgar Evers College, joined me on BKLive to discuss these trends, their causes and whether there is any hope for change.