Video: Hearing on East Harlem Rezoning Impact Study

Adi Talwar

The Department of City Planning hosted a public hearing on the draft scope of work for the proposed rezoning of East Harlem. Thursday December 15, at 2 p.m. and at 6 p.m., Silberman School of Social Work, 2180 3rd Avenue New York, NY 10035.

The videos below were produced by Marc Bussanich.

The scope can be found on the ZoneIn Documents page in the ” target=”_blank”>index called “Documents About the East Harlem Rezoning” page or here. Written comments on the scope will be accepted until 5 p.m. on January 4, 2017 and can be sent to the Environmental Assessment and Review Division, Department of City Planning, Attn: Robert Dobruskin, 120 Broadway 31st Floor, New York, NY 10271 or by e-mail to Robert Dobruskin at RDOBRUS@planning.nyc.gov.

