SENIOR RENT CONTROL

FYI: Governor Pataki signed a bill yesterday that expands a rent regulation program for low-income seniors by raising the qualifying income from $20,000 to $24,000. The Senior Citizens Rent Increase Exemption currently exempts about 45,000 seniors (age 62 and up) who live in rent stabilized apartments from annual rent increases. The program gives landlords tax credits to make up for the money they lose, and seniors can transfer their protection to new apartments when they move. Advocates have also tried and failed to expand the program to include people with disabilities. [8/22/03]